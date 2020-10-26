Shop local for Halloween candy at Fluffy’s Candy

Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fluffy’s Candy opened in March of this year and considers itself an original candy shop here in Spokane.

There you can find a broad selection of full service bulk candy, nostalgic candy, premium chocolates and homemade marshmallows as well as hard-to-find and imported candy.

Some of the choices include bulk licorice, sour belts, dark chocolate, malt balls, Necco Wafers and more.

See anything you recognize? I used to love getting the Apple and Watermelon Dubble Bubble gum when I went trick-or-treating 🎃 @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/DRjIJwTG1m — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 26, 2020

To keep things covid-safe, only employees with gloves on are allowed to handle the candy.

The store is having a Fall Festival is this Saturday on Halloween from noon to 9 p.m. to give kids and families an opportunity to get some Halloween candy in a safe environment.

Fluffy’s Candy is open on Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and is located at 9502 N. Newport Hwy, Suite 4B.

For more information on the store and to see the candy choices, go to the Fluffy’s Candy website.

