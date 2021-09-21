Shop local for Fall decor, custom-made candles at Valley Candles

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Fall season starts on Wednesday and it’s the perfect time for Fall decor and scents.

Valley Candles is a Bath & Home shop open on Fridays and Saturdays 10am-4pm.

Every product is hand-created — from soy candles to bath products — and created with the highest quality ingredients.

Valley Candles has monthly open houses for the community to come in and shop.

The Fall Open House is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm each day.

There will be 20% off Fall decor (with some exclusions) and 20% off all Halloween decor.

You can also do custom candles by picking out your own container and having a scent poured for you.

Valley Candles is located at 4918 N Evergreen Rd in Spokane Valley.

