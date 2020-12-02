Shop local at the new Riverfront Park winter farmers market

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking to support local businesses this winter, you can do so at the new Riverfront Park winter farmers market.

The market will be held each Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. starting December 2 and continuing through January 27.

Visitors can head to the Pavilion to find 20 local growers and artisans, enjoy fresh local products and handmade goods, as well as pick up prepared food.

The vendors include:

Big Barn Brewing

Browning Beef

Commellini Estate

Functional Pottery

Great Harvest

Highland Honey

Increditruck

K2 Greens

Liberty Cider

Mama Torez

Marketplace Botanicals

Sweets by SarahK

Swell Coffee

The Scone Ranger

“We are thrilled to offer a way to connect local small businesses with customers in a safe and festive environment at the Pavilion,” said Garrett Jones, Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “We’re all focused on doing what we can to support our downtown and neighborhood shops, and this farmers market is one piece of that effort city-wide.” The market will operate with COVID safety protocols. Vendors will be outside, with limited retail from small local businesses inside the Pavilion Main Lobby and Sky Rooms. Booths will be spaced apart, there will be limited occupancy and everyone is required to wear a mask and maintain distancing. RELATED: Riverfront Park to run holiday light shows nightly until January RELATED: Here’s where to see holiday lights in the Inland Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.