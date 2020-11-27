Shop local and enter to win prizes with the ‘Follow the Resale Trail’ event

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The biggest shopping weekend of the year is underway and you can count on local businesses to offer some promotions.

The “Follow the Resale Trail” event offers a way to earn prizes at 12 different Spokane shops.

You will find them all listed on a custom passport map. For every four stores you visit and get a stamp from, you are entered to win prizes.

With so many COVD-related challenges, event organizer Ashley Pecnik said now is a critical time to keep small businesses in mind.

“It definitely is a lot more important this year because so many of us have been closed for so many months, or limited business hours, etc. I feel like this is a fun way of getting us back out there in a safe way,” said Pecnik, owner of Garland Resale Boutique.

The event started earlier this month and runs through Saturday.

You can pick up a map at any participating location.

