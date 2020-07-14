Shop for exotic plants, build your own wedding bouquet or terrarium at Parrish & Grove

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Parrish & Grove Botanicals

SPOKANE, Wash. — Parrish & Grove is a different kind of plant store to visit this summer.

They not only have exotic plants, but also serve as a florist for weddings and events.

You can also build your own wedding bouquet or build your own terrarium.

Great for anyone looking to get different kinds of plant decor or if you’re planning a wedding during the pandemic.

Normally, they would also have workshops and private plant parties, but these are canceled for the time being under phase 2 of Safe Start.

Parrish & Grove is located at 19 West Main Ave. 2B and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For a look at their plant selection, visit the Parrish & Grove website.

