Lockdowns lifted at Sandpoint High, Middle Schools following threat

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A note threatening a shooting prompted lockdowns at Sandpoint High School and Middle School Friday morning.

Police swept both buildings and determined there was no threat, then lifted the lockdown.

According to police, the note was found in a girls’ bathroom at the high school.

