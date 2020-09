Shooting involving US Marshals Service reported in Hillyard

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A shooting involving the US Marshals Service has been reported in Hillyard.

Members of the USMS and Spokane Police Department are on scene near E Everett Ave and N Regal St.

This is a developing story and 4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.