Shooting in Spokane Valley leaves one man dead

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wa. — Spokane Valley Deputies responded to calls of gunshots at the Village Square Apartments on 9300 E. Montgomery Avenue, Sunday evening, around 6:00 PM.

According to Corporal Mark Gregory, callers reported hearing yelling or arguing prior to multiple gunshots and seeing a possible suspect fleeing the area on foot.

Deputies located a male victim and began life-saving measures until they were relieved by medical personnel, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was established, and Deputies began a search for a suspect, but have not yet found anyone.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay clear of the area, as it’s still an active scene, and they continue their efforts to find the suspect.

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this or has more information is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a continuing story.

