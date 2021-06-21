Shoot hoops, get vaccinated at ‘Rebound Spokane’ popup clinic Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shoot some hoops, get your vaccine and have a snow cone this Saturday at the ‘Rebound Spokane’ popup clinic on Riverfront Park’s North Bank.

The clinic is on Saturday, June 26 from 12–5 p.m.

MultiCare and HoopTown USA are teaming up with the Spokane Parks & Rec to hold this vaccine clinic, which coincides with the grand opening of Hooptown USA’s basketball courts, sponsored by MultiCare.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered, and anyone who gets a shot will also get a Hoopfest poster, Rebound Spokane canvas bag and free snow cone from Kona Ice. There will also be a $50 gift card incentive, provided by the Association of Washington Businesses, Greater Spokane Inc. and Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce.

While the clinic is underway, folks are invited to flaunt their skills in a three point contest, hot shot contest and free throw contest. Winners will get all kinds of Hoopfest prizes, including the official 2021 Hoopfest basketball.

