Shirley Juanita Corwin

Shirley Juanita Corwin, 95, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away January 8, 2022 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. She was born June 27, 1926 in Crosby, Minnesota; Shirley was the daughter of George and Myrtle (Valequet) Perkins.

Shirley was united in marriage to Clement Corwin on February 24, 1944 in Milbank, South Dakota. Clement passed away on November 20, 1998.

Clement, Shirley and family moved to the Silver Valley in 1947 from Minnesota.

Shirley had worked at the Boeing Company of Seattle in the office and department delivery. After moving to the Silver Valley, Shirley served as janitor for KWAL Radio station and later worked for her son, David Corwin, who owned and operated the Silver Lantern Drive-In and restaurant of Wallace.

Shirley was an animal lover and was a member of several Humane Societies and Pet Rescues (she rescued many dogs and cats). She also enjoyed the many birds and raccoons of which she looked after and fed. Shirley had served as a Campfire leader in the 1950’s and as an election poll worker in Osburn for many years.

Shirley loved and enjoyed her beloved grandchildren and attending all of their events, gardening especially flowers, tichem painting, sewing and attending bingo at the Osburn VFW Hall.

Shirley is survived by one son David Corwin (Shelly) of Osburn, Idaho; one daughter Kathy Nyborg (Wayne) of Pinehurst, Idaho; thirteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; two sisters Jacquelyn Horton of Silverdale, Washington and Sandi Perkins of Bremerton, Washington. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clement Corwin, one brother Vernon Perkins, three sisters LaReine Emery, Beverly Olson and Sharon Parolini, two daughters Cheryl Zumwalt, LaVonne Corwin-Sandoval and three grandchildren Wendy, Beth and Kevin.

A Celebration of Shirley’s Life will be held and announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to your favorite Human Society or Pet Rescue. You may share your memories of Shirley with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with arrangements.

