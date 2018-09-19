Shirley Joy Sturman

Beloved grandmother and friend, Shirley Joy Sturman, 80, of Kingston, Idaho, passed away on September 15, 2018, at the Schneidmiller House of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Shirley was born on June 22, 1938 in Deary, Idaho; she was the daughter of Henry Vosberg and Gracea Evans.

Shirley attended and graduated from high school in Deary, Idaho. She then married her husband, Melford Sturman in 1956. Shortly after, she moved to the Silver Valley to be close to her family.

Shirley dedicated her life to her family and home. Her favorite past-times included spending time with her family, going to garage sales and cooking. She was known for being an excellent baker.

Shirley is survived by her grandchildren Christa Jennings of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Melford Bowman of American Falls, Idaho; Stacey Keller of St. Helens, Oregon; Deanna Barry of Texas; Jennifer Bowman of Oregon, Kyle Sturman of Redding, California; Teisha Sturman of Redding, California; and Shyla Sturman of Redding, California. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Grace; her husband Melford; as well as her children Rosalie Bowman, Rita Plummer, Randy Sturman, and Richard Sturman.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

