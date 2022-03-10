Shipwreck expedition also trying to solve Antarctic ice puzzle

WEDDELL SEA, Antarctica– An expedition to find a historically important shipwreck is also blazing a trail for climate, weather, and ocean research in the Weddell Sea of Antarctica.

The Endurance22 expedition set off from South Africa on February 5, bound for the last known position of the English ship Endurance, which sank in 1915 after being crushed by ice on its way to Antarctica.

The Endurance was carrying a team of explorers, led by Sir Ernest Shackleton, who were going to try to be the first to cross Antarctica from coast to coast. When the Endurance became trapped in the ice and was eventually sunk, plans changed. For nine months the expedition managed to survive in the Antarctic. Their ordeal only ended when Shackleton and five other men rowed more than 900 miles across the Southern Ocean to the nearest inhabited island to seek rescue. It is one of the greatest survival stories of all time.

The Endurance22 team found the sunken ship, remarkably preserved, only four miles from its last known position recorded by the survivors.

The historically significant find wasn’t the only purpose of this expedition. Since nobody permanently lives in Antarctica, most of what we know about the weather and climate of the region comes from satellites that pass over the continent every few hours. This expedition launched weather balloons, deployed floating weather stations, and took samples of sea ice on its journey through the Weddell Sea. Understanding sea ice around Antarctica is becoming more important, not just because of what we know is happening there, but what we don’t.

Climate change has led to more relative warmth in the polar regions over time. Much like in Greenland in the arctic, ice sheets covering the continent have started to break down where they meet the sea, sending city-size icebergs into the ocean. Sea ice has served as a buffer between warming oceans and the Antarctic ice sheets. Melting ice sheets are responsible for rising sea levels around the world.

While ice has steadily declined in the arctic, there haven’t been any noticeable trends in Antarctic sea ice over the decades.

However, sea ice in the Antarctic summer (December to February) is starting to shrink below average, at least for now. Sea ice tied a record low in February 2022 and was below average every summer since 2016. Is this the start of a long-term trend? There’s no way to tell right now, but understanding the composition of Antarctic ice and the weather that influences it is an important step in figuring out what happens next.

