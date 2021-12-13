Shipping holiday gifts? Know your deadlines

by Erin Robinson

The countdown to Christmas is on! If you have finished your holiday shopping and need to send those gifts off, it’s crucial you get them to the post office in time.

The United States Postal Service is busy this time of year, but they want to help you get your presents where they need to go.

Here are the recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25.

USPS Retail Ground Service: Ship by Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service: Ship by Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Ship by Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express Service: Ship by Dec. 23

The earlier you send, the better. As USPS puts it: Don’t delay, mail and ship today!

