Shipment delays force Providence Holy Family to postpone second-dose COVID vaccine appointments

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re scheduled to receive your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Family Hospital on Wednesday, you’ll now have to wait until next week.

Providence has postponed its appointments for Wednesday, citing weather-related vaccine shipment delays.

“We realize this is an inconvenience,” it reads in a release from Providence.

The provider added those who have an appointment have been notified of the schedule change. If you did have an appointment, your vaccination will now take place at the same time on Monday, Feb. 22.

According to providence, the vaccine inventory has been confirmed, but the hospital has not yet received the shipment.

“For those who have an appointment on Feb. 18, we do not know if we’ll get vaccines delivered in time, so we are asking people to watch their emails for updates,” the release reads.

