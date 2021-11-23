Shining Star’s career may be over, but still has a bright future

by Alex Crescenti

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Lakeside High School’s Peyton Pergl has been a leader for the Eagles who found themselves in the State playoffs this month. Pergl’s football career came to an end this past weekend with a loss in the quarterfinals, but his leadership continues in the classroom where he has a 3.99 GPA. It’s that education that will lead him to being a future nurse, where Pergl’s passion for helping others will continue.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.