Shining Star Senior Night Saturday: Peyton McPherson, Caden Martin and Cameron Sheley honored

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every night, 4 News Now wants to highlight the senior student-athletes in college and high school who will not get to play their spring season becasue of the coronavirus cancellations.

Saturday, March 28th we honor Cheney’s Peyton McPherson, Central Valley’s Cameron Sheley, and Ferris soccer’s Caden Martin.

