Shining Star Senior Night: nominate spring high school and college athletes that don’t get to compete

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Senior Night Shining Stars: nominate high school and college seniors that don't get to compete in their senior season!

SPOKANE, Wash. – Imagine putting in as much time as a full-time job into a sport, and not being able to carry out your final season, where athletes are generally their most wise, fit and prepared selves.

That’s the case for college athletes, as the spring seasons have been canceled. The Greater Spokane League postponed spring sports, so the future for high school seniors is up in the air.

4 News Now is entering its 16th season of Shining Stars, where we honor high school senior athletes that stand out in their sport and in their school. Just like athletes aren’t letting their goals go because of coronavirus cancellations, we are not going to stop recognizing great athletes.

It’s important to recognize the severity of spreading this virus, and that’s why the NCAA, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and nearly any sports organization you can think of has canceled major events. That means our local high school and college athletes will have to forgo their senior nights.

Scott Van Pelt of ESPN started the idea of honoring these athletes, and we’re continuing it by joining it with our Shining Star features.

Please nominate and send photos/video of seniors that should be recognized to: sports@kxly.com

If you are an athlete, let us know what is motivating you right now. These months are unprecedented, uncharted territory. We want to spread the positive ideas and inspiration that you have, to the rest of the Inland Northwest.

