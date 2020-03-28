Shining Star Senior Night: Mead Panther seniors Matt Jones and Allie Flynn, Saint George’s Jocelyn Thew

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

SPOKANE, Wash. —Each night on 4 News Now, we’ll recognize high school and college seniors that represent their schools and teams well, but won’t get to compete in their senior spring sports season.

On Friday, March 27th, we honored Mead high school golfer Matt Jones, Mead volleyball and tennis player Allie Flynn who will play volleyball for Northwest University next fall, and Jocelyn Thew from Saint George’s School.

Thew will miss out on competing at Nationals for gymnastics, as well as her senior track and field season. She will compete in acrobatics and tumbling next Fall at Azusa Pacific University.

