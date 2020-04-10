Shining Star Senior Night: Mead baseball’s nine, and G-Prep’s Raley-Jones

SPOKANE, Wash. — We continue to honor our local Senior student-athletes that have been left on the sidelines as sports is shut down throughout the area. We will give as many of them as we can their own Senior Night moment seven days a week on 4 News Now.

Tonight we check in with the Mead Panther baseball team that has nine seniors on this years roster.

Mead’s head coach Steve Hare said he was heartbroken for this group as they are just a joy to coach. He says they have formed incredible friendships and it is tough to see them not get to play one more season together.

Hunter Ford, Josh Fritz, Corbin Hansen, Masen Johnson, Dylan Jordan, Ethyn Killinger, Caleb Moore, Dylan Olson, and Devon Sands. Many of these Seniors are honor roll students and they are all moving on to college next year.

At Gonzaga Prep we honor pitcher Jadyn Raley-Jones. She’s worked incredibly hard to become the pitcher she is today and is very disappointed she doesn’t get to play with her friends one more time. Many of her teammates have been together since grade school. Raley-Jones is on scholarship to play at the next level but wishes she could play one more time for Gonzaga Prep.

If you would like to nominate a Senior student-athlete to be honored on our Senior Night, just click on the Shining Star story at the top of the sports page and fill out the nomination form.