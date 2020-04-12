Shining Star Senior Night: Lewis & Clark fastpitch, East Valley’s Mavrick Benoscek

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every high school senior that doesn’t get to finish their final spring season deserves to have their moment to shine. On Saturday, April 11, we’re honoring a track athlete from East Valley and ten seniors from Lewis and Clark Fastpitch.

Mavrick Benoscek: A talented discus and javelin track athlete for the Knights. Mavrick was nominated by his mother, Stacy and says he has straight A’s at school, set records in track his freshman year, and after an injury-ridden sophomore season, Mavrick made districts as a junior. He wanted to use his senior season to break more school records, but won’t get the chance. He is pursuing welding next fall at SCC.

Lewis & Clark Fastpitch: This special group of 10 seniors were one win away from a state title last year. With so much returning talent, there was a good chance for them in 2020. They are led by last year’s GSL MVP Kylie Pester.

Kylie Pester, Pitcher, starter

Chloe Olson, 1st base, pitcher, starter

Sarah Moline, 2nd Base, starter

Jasmine Ereaux, Short Stop, starter

Bailey Babin, 3rd base, outfield, starter

Peyten Johnson, Catcher, outfield, starter

Tehya Boehm, Right Field,

Gwyn Knight, left field, starter

Jaimie Roller, outfield

Kiara Julagay, catcher, outfield

