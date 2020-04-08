Shining Star Senior Night: honoring Van Wormer, Desautel, and Brantley

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rest of the in-house school year was shut down in Washington yesterday and with it, the spring sports season was officially canceled. We will continue to honor the Seniors missing out on their last sports season by giving them a Senior Night moment every night in our sportscast. We will honor as many of these great young people as we can over the next few weeks.

Sophia Van Wormer, Cheney, track and field

Sophia is a three-time state placer, and the defending state 2A champion in the pole vault. Sophia’s coach Thomas Strulser says she is the purest athlete he has coached in his 35 years of coaching. Off the track she is a 3.9 student at Cheney and EWU in running start and volunteers at the Humane Society. She will head to Pullman to vault for WSU next year as a Regents Scholar.

Rylee Desautel, Inchelium, Softball

Rylee is a three sport athlete and all-league in all three sports. She just helped Inchelium win a state title in basketball where she’s an all-state player. Rylee is in running start and has a 3.9 GPA. She’s the president of the National Honors Society and the President of the Inchelium Tribal Youth Council.

Joseph Brantley, Rogers, track and field

Joseph is a distance runner on both the cross country and track teams at Rogers. He was part of a great Rogers team that broke records in the fall. He was set for his fourth season running for the Pirates track team. He’s an honors student with AP courses and is one of six children.

If you would like to nominate a Senior student-athlete to be honored on our Senior Night, just click on the Shining Star story at the top of the sports page and fill out the nomination form.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.