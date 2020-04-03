Shining Star Senior Night: honoring three Lakeside track athletes, and a North Central baseball player

SPOKANE, Wash. –Every night is senior night at 4 News Now as we’ve turned our weekly Shining Star feature into a nightly way of honoring senior spring sports careers cut short due to canceled seasons because of the coronavirus health crisis.

Tonight we had three seperate nominations for three track athletes at Lakeside High School, and a long time North Central baseball player.

Brayden Merrill – Lakeside

Brayden has battled lung problems to be the number one distance runner at Lakeside which makes him an inspiration to those around him. He placed 3rd and 4th in state last year in the mile and the 800, and was looking to break records this season. He keeps training in hopes he will get one more chance to run for the Eagles.

Noah Cherrington – Lakeside

Noah was set up to defend multiple state titles after taking first in state a year ago in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4×100 relay, and a team title. Noah lost his hurdle coach Barry Sartz a year ago and decided to honor him by making hurdle carts as his Eagle Scout project. Noah was really looking forward to seeing his work put into action this season.

Madelyn Buckley – Lakeside

Madelyn loves to run, especially with her teammates who have become som of her best friends. He’s a team captain in both cross country and track, and broke the school record in the 5K last fall. Madelyn was the district champion in the 800 meters last season and advanced to the state championships. Off the track she is a great student holding down a 3.97 GPA with A-P Classes, she’s also the Vice President of Lakeside’s National Honors Society. She will run for Whitworth next year.

Logan Cramer – North Central

Logan has played baseball pretty much his entire life and has been a part of North Central baseball since he was in the 7th grade. He plays 2nd base, shortstop, and catches for the Indians. He has a real passion for baseball and is crushed he won’t get to play against Shadle Park his Senior season.

