Shining Star Senior Night: honoring Thompson, Rickel, and Taylor

SPOKANE, Wash. — To have the finale of your high school or collegiate athletic career halted in such an abrupt way, as it was for our local athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaves all of them with a giant ‘what if’ as they get ready for their next step in life.–

Tonight we honor three more Seniors who more than likely played their last game in high school.

Darby Rickel, Lewis & Clark – Golf

Darby has been to the state championships every year of her career on the links, and she’s not getting an opportunity to give it one more go. She’s a multi-sport athlete with a 3.99 GPA with AP classes. Darby also spends a lot of time volunteering at various clubs and charities. Darby will continue her golf career next year at Creighton.

Hayden Thompson, Moscow – Baseball

Hayden has started every game for the Moscow Bears since his Freshman year and plays wherever the team needs him to. He’s a humble, kind leader who’s missing out on playing one more season with his friends. Luckily for Hayden, his baseball career will not end this way, he will play next year at Walla Walla Community College.

Jillian Taylor, West Valley – Softball

Jillian is a true multi-sport athlete with 10 varsity letters at West Valley. Just a couple weeks ago she hit a buzzer beater to help the girls basetball team advance to the semi-final, (they would win the next game also). Her main sport is softball where she’s been a first team all-league player all three years in high school, and was selected to the all-state team as a Sophomore. Jillian is in multiple clubs at W.V., and has a 3.98 GPA. Jillian will play softball next year at New Mexico State University.

If you would like to nominate a Senior student-athlete to be honored on our Senior Night, just click on the Shining Star story at the top of the sports page and fill out the nomination form.