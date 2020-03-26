Shining Star Senior Night: honoring Seniors Fillis, Porter, Hunter, and Hall

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring sports not being played, high school and college seniors are missing out on their last season playing a sport they love, with teammates they will never forget. At 4 News Now, we are doing our best to honor those seniors by giving them their own “Senior Night” moment.

Today we honor Four more seniors:

Central Valley track coach Chuck Bowden nominalocalted these three Bears

Brad Fillis – shot put/discus/hammer: one of the favorites to win a 4A state title. The picture is him being introduced last year at the state meet, he placed 6th! He is the defending GSL & District 8 chamipion! Based on the throws he launched in practice days before the school closings were announced, he was well on his way to the senior season he has dreamed and worked for! He was an all GSL football player.

Austin Porter – 100m, 4 x 100m: Austin was the fastest GSL 100m runner last year! He is one of the nicest human beings I’ve every been blessed to work with in my 30 years! He had overcome a severe illness that hit him during the end of 1st semester and extended into 2nd semester and was well on his way to recovering and finding his way back! This season really offered him hope!

Tyler Hunter – 1600m/3200m: 3rd at State Cross Country meet, 2nd at District 8 meet! Tyler is one of the best distance runners in the GSL which means that many times he is not recognized due to the success of great athletes like Wil Smith of LC, Jacob Easton of University, and Jonas Bears of Gonzaga Prep! Tyler was primed for an amazing season!

Shadle Park assistant Principal Chris Dunn had a nomination as well

I wanted to reach out and, if appropriate, recommend a current highlander Senior – Ariel Hall – to be a KXLY Shining Star. Ariel is a 3 sport athlete (slow-pitch softball, basketball, and fast-pitch softball) including being an all-league softball player, ASB president, a Spokane Scholar (carrying a 4.3 weighted GPA), and is the definition of being committed and being a leader. Thinking about her, as I think about all of the senior students around our region who are impacted during what should be a celebratory moment of their lifetime thus far, I think she – along with certainly others – would be deserving of this recognition. Please let me know if this is something you would be interested in and, if so, how I can assist! Thank you for your consideration!

If you would like to nominate your favorite Senior to be honored in our Shining Star Senior Night segment, please fill out the nomination form on our website KXLY.com. Click on sports, and the article at the top calling for nominations for Shining Star, and we will honor more Senior’s every day on Four News Now at 6 and 11.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.