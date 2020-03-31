Shining Star Senior Night: honoring Peyton Cushner and Hunter Dryden

It is with great pleasure that I am writing a reference letter for Mr. Hunter Dryden. This student- athlete is as good as it gets. His accomplishments on the field do not compare with what he means to our high school. Hunter is a high character guy that puts in maximum effort both on and off the field. He currently holds a 4.0 GPA, while taking college level classes. His SAT score mirrors the amount of effort he has put in the classroom. In addition, he is a varsity basketball player and an ASB officer at our school. He is also one of the leaders in our renaissance program. This program welcomes incoming freshmen and helps them get accustomed to high school day to days. If that were not enough Hunter is extremely involved in our community, donating many hours in youth camps, little league and never turns down an opportunity to help.

On the field, Hunter is a team leader and a kid that all my players look up to. When I first heard about him coming up as a freshman, I was a little skeptical to how good a player he was. I can tell you he is “as advertised”. If skills were not enough, his work ethic is unmatched in my program. What most impresses me about Hunter is his “yes sir” attitude. I can tell you that there are times he knows far more about an area of baseball than I. It never shows as he just says yes sir and does whatever is asked. A perfect example was two summers ago in American Legion baseball. During the high school season, he had just been awarded all-league at the shortstop position. Our team had gone through some injuries and I asked Hunter to play CF until the kids were back. He never said a word about it… he just played his tail off.

This last season at shortstop he had 3 errors in 68 chances. He would have been a unanimous 1st team all-league player but he was recognized as one of two all-league pitchers. On the mound his ERA was 1.18 and led the team in innings pitched. His strikeout to walk ratio was second best in the league. At the plate Hunter is a high contact hitter with surprising pop. He batted .358 with 3 home runs. On the mound his era was 1.18 and led the team in innings pitched. Hunter’s strikeout to walk ratio was the second best in the league. additionally, he threw a no hitter last season and was awarded WIAA athlete of the week.

If you came and watched this kid play you would notice something right out of the get go. You would see a kid that is constantly relaying positive reinforcement to players and coaches. He is not flashy, hustles his tail off and loves the game of baseball. Off the field his is extremely well liked and exudes humility. He is seen in our community as “THE KID” that every athlete strives to be and every parent hopes their kids will be. He has a heart of gold and never turns down a chance to say thank you or to talk with the kids in deer park.

I truly believe that Hunter’s potential for success is as high as it gets. His work ethic, school and team relationships will never be in question. He is a genuine kid that will mesh well next year as he has committed at Whitworth University to continued his academics and play baseball for the pirates in 2021