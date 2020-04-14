Shining Star Senior Night: honoring NC’s Cain, and LC’s Hallesy

SPOKANE, Wash. — The class of 2020 doesn’t get their chance to compete in one last spring sports season before heading out in separate ways. We are honoring as many Seniors as we can with their own Senior Night moment on Four News Now.

Taylor Cain, North Central, Soccer

Taylor is an amazing student-athlete holding down a 4.0 GPA with AP courses. She also is involved in North Central’s leadership group helping food drives for the community, and volunteers for young kids basketball. Taylor is missing out on her Senior season in Soccer.

Jake Hallesy, Lewis & Clark, Track

Jake is a highly decorated track athlete who has been running for the US Track and Field junior Olympics every summer since 2013. For the Tigers he’s a two-time district champion in the 400 meters and has made it to the state championships every year in high school. Jake is also the class President at L.C., part of the Ronald McDonald Board, and volunteers for the Special Olympics. Jake has a 3.99 GPA and is headed to Pamona College next year to continue his track career.

