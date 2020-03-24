Shining Star Senior Night: honoring Lakeside softball Seniors

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — With spring sports not being played, High School and College Seniors are missing out on their last season playing a sport they love with teammates they will never forget. At Four News Now we are doing our best to honor those Seniors by giving them their own Senior Night moment.

Our first Seniors being honored come from Lakeside High School in Nine Mile Falls. They were nominated by fellow Senior Brie Frazier. She wanted to make sure her teammates got the honor they deserved. Here’s a bit of what Brie had to say about Olivia Charbonneau, Megan Isayev, and Mariah Nortz:

“We have been to the state softball tournament every year that I’ve been in high school so far, and we were hoping to continue that streak before our season was suspended. The four of us all contributed to Lakeside Softball’s 4th place finish in 2017, and our program’s very first State Championship In 2018! We all hope to be out on the field together again, but I’m not entirely sure that will happen, so I’d like to nominate my three fellow seniors as well as myself to be recognized for the shining star senior night.

The four of us have been together all four years of high school softball and have become family. We are all crossing our fingers that season resumes come April 27th, but we also know that there’s a possibility it will be cancelled indefinitely. We did not get to play a game yet this season, and we didn’t even know that on May 24, 2019, at Columbia Playfields during 1A State, we could have been playing together for the very last time.

If they don’t get a proper senior might, I just want to make sure my family gets honored for their hard work and dedication to this sport in the right way.”