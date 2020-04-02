Shining Star Senior Night: honoring L.C.’s six baseball Seniors, and W.V.’s Amann

SPOKANE, Wash. –Every night is senior night at 4 News Now as we’ve turned our weekly Shining Star feature into a nightly way of honoring senior spring sports careers cut short due to canceled seasons because of the coronavirus health crisis.

Today we honor the six Senior’s on the Lewis and Clark baseball team, five of which have been part of the Tigers program for four years. We also check in with West Valley’s Alyssa Amann.

Lewis & Clark’s six baseball Senior’s

Head baseball coach Steve Bennett describes this group as a hard-working, commited group. But more importantly he talked about them off the diamond saying they are just a wonderful group of young men. They are:

Tyler Hilseneger, Connor Martin, Kolby Fairchild, Jacob Sepinuk, Jason Morris, and Mason Rose.

Alyssa Amann – West Valley

Alyssa is an all-around athlete playing three sports and on pace for a remarkable 12 varsity letters. Her strongest sports is golf which she’s missing right now. Alyssa is a 3.6 student with AP classes, and made the state finals in the deca program.

Alysa was described by one of her teammates as just a true captain. That is made clear in that she was a captian on all three of her sports.

If you would like to nominate a Senior student-athlete to be honored on our Senior Night, just click on the Shining Star story at the top of the sports page and fill out the nomination form.