Shining Star Senior Night: honoring Heytvelt, Andruss, Caviness, and Shipman

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The class of 2020 doesn’t get their chance to compete in one last spring sports season before heading out in separate ways. We are honoring as many Seniors as we can with their own Senior Night moment on Four News Now.

Heidi Heytvelt, Pomeroy, Softball

Heidi was nominated by her coach who says she has worked very hard at getting better at softball, at being a leader, and being a great friend. Heidi was ready to lead her team her Senior year, but won’t get that opportunity.

Peyton Andruss, Eastmont, Baseball

Peyton picked up the game of baseball pretty early and has worked very hard to get better. He was really looking forward to one last season to play the game he loves. Peyton will work toward being a fire fighter in his future because he says he wants to help people.

Halle Caviness, Ferris, Track

Halle is a phenomenal student-athlete who holds down a 4.0 GPA (4.22 weighted). She was the Female sports scholar for Ferris in the fall. She was really working hard to achieve her goal of reaching the State Championships this spring and will never get that opportunity.

Spencer Shipman, West Valley, Baseball

Spencer is very involved in leadership at West Valley. He’s described as an amazing kid with a great spirit and a kind heart. Spencer was voted “everybody’s best friend” in this year’s yearbook. Spencer will play baseball at Portland next year.

Good luck to all of the Senior’s in the class of 2020 and we’re all thinking of you as your last year of high school has been completely changed.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.