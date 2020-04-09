Shining Star Senior Night: honoring Fuller, Holycross, and Anderson

SPOKANE, Wash. — To have the finale of your high school or collegiate athletic career halted in such an abrupt way, as it was for our local athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaves all of them with a giant ‘what if’ as they get ready for their next step in life. We are continuing to honor the Seniors who don’t get their final season of high school sports in our Shining Star Senior Night.

Aayiana Fuller, University High School, Track

Aayiana is leader on both the cross country, and track teams as she runs with passion and tenacity. Her silent strength has earned her the nickname Nitro on her team. She finished 9th at the state track meet last spring in the 800 and had a real shot at bringing home a state title this year. She also finished 7th in the state cross country championships even after being knocked to the ground twice in the first 100 yards of the race. She received a full ride academic and athletic scholarship to Gonzaga.

Teagun Holycross, Priest River, Track

Teagun brings new meaning to the term multi-sport athlete. In the fall he played football and soccer at the same time, but his number one sport is track. He broke a 34 year old school record in the 300 meter hurdles and is working toward qualifying for the Junior Olympics. Teagun has a 3.4 GPA and will major in biochemistry next year at Montana or Idaho where he will continue his track career.

Echo Anderson, Lake City, Golf

Lake City’s Echo Anderson is a newcomer to golf having only picked it up her Freshman year. She had been in basketball and dance her entire life, but found a passion for the links when her grandfather introduced her to the sport. Through hard work she has cut 30 shots off her score in just a few years. That hard work has served her well in the classroom as well, where Echo has a 4.3 GPA.

If you would like to nominate a Senior student-athlete to be honored on our Senior Night, just click on the Shining Star story at the top of the sports page and fill out the nomination form.