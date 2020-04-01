Shining Star Senior Night: honoring Bruegeman, Giles, and Horn

SPOKANE, Wash. –Every night is senior night at 4 News Now as we’ve turned our weekly Shining Star feature into a nightly way of honoring senior spring sports careers cut short due to canceled seasons because of the coronavirus health crisis.

Tonight we head down to Prairie High School in Cottonwood, Idaho where we find Sydnee Bruegeman, a three sport athlete who’s missing out on pitching for Prairie this year. She also plays basketball and volleyball. Sydnee is the school’s homecoming queen, and is described as trustworthy and honest.

In Medical Lake we find Brandon Giles, another mulit-sport athlete but learned just last year that he really has a love for track. It has to be disappointing to not get one more season in.

And at Gonzaga Prep, javelin thrower Kathleen Horn was set-up for a great Senior season after being ranked in the top-6 in 2019. She’s the school’s scholar athlete and has a 3.98 gpa. She will attend the University of Washington next year.

