Shining Star Senior Night: honoring Amaya Martin from N.C.

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring sports not being played, High School and College Seniors are missing out on their last season playing a sport they love with teammates they will never forget. At Four News Now we are doing our best to honor those Seniors by giving them their own Senior Night moment.

Today we honor Amaya Martin, a track athlete from North Central High School. She’s a three time GSL hurdle Champion and worked very hard in the offseason to challenge for a state title her Senior season.

Amaya’s parents say the sports shut down has been tough on her, and the family as they know they may never get to see her compete again.

