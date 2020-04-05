Shining Star Senior Night: Gonzaga Prep lacrosse team
SPOKANE, Wash. – So much of a student-athlete’s identity is in school and in their sport. Both have been altered in a big way because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Each night, we celebrate the careers of senior athletes that won’t get to compete this spring, and won’t have a senior night.
On Sat., April 4th, we honor the eight seniors on Gonzaga Prep’s Lacrosse team. They had a good chance to take home a WHSBLA state title this year. Here are the seniors and their positions:
#2 Chase Becker – Midfield
#9 Dakota Brown – Midfield
#4 Patrick Maddigan – Attack
#17 Joey Collins – Goalie
#20 Brett Plank – Defense
#21 Pablo Frank – Midfield / Faceoff
#23 Bryden Dodson – Attack
#33 Liam Harrington – Defense
