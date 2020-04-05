Shining Star Senior Night: Gonzaga Prep lacrosse team

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

SPOKANE, Wash. – So much of a student-athlete’s identity is in school and in their sport. Both have been altered in a big way because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each night, we celebrate the careers of senior athletes that won’t get to compete this spring, and won’t have a senior night.

On Sat., April 4th, we honor the eight seniors on Gonzaga Prep’s Lacrosse team. They had a good chance to take home a WHSBLA state title this year. Here are the seniors and their positions:

#2 Chase Becker – Midfield

#9 Dakota Brown – Midfield

#4 Patrick Maddigan – Attack

#17 Joey Collins – Goalie

#20 Brett Plank – Defense

#21 Pablo Frank – Midfield / Faceoff

#23 Bryden Dodson – Attack

#33 Liam Harrington – Defense

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.