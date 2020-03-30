Shining Star Senior Night featuring athletes from Mt. Spokane, Cheney and Spokane Valley Tech

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every night is senior night at 4 News Now as we’ve turned our weekly Shining Star feature into a nightly way of honoring senior spring sports careers cut short due to canceled seasons because of the coronavirus health crisis.

On Sun., March 29th we honor two baseball players from Cheney High School, Koby Holt and Kyle Peabody.

From Mt. Spokane, a three-sport athlete named Kainoa Figueira who is class valedictorian.

We honor our first rifle athlete, as Taylor Christian from Spokane Valley Tech also has an impressive background and future.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.