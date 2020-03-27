Shining Star Senior Night: eleven Bullpup batsmen, and a Reardan gymnast

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring sports not being played, high school and college seniors are missing out on their last season playing a sport they love, with teammates they will never forget. At 4 News Now, we are doing our best to honor those seniors by giving them their own “Senior Night” moment.

Today, Gonzaga Prep baseball coach Brian Munhall wanted to nominate his Seniors, but he doesn’t just have a couple. There are 11 Seniors on this year’s Bullpup baseball team that aren’t getting to play together one last time, they are:

Ryan Voelker

Jackson Day

Alex Grimes

Jake Simpson

Ryun Cross

Rigee Olavides

Karter Sayler

Nick Swenson

Austin Reed

Tommy Burnett

Declan Sklut

Also today we got a nomination from Melanie Bixby of Dynamic Athletic Center who had a glowing recomendation for Reardan’s Maggie Carstens. She’s a level 10 Junior Olympic Level gymnast who holds down a 3.8 GPA while helping out in her community. Carstens has been recruited to the Acrobatics & Tumbling team at Azusa Pacific Universtiy on partial academic scholarship where she plans to study Biology.

If you would like to nominate your favorite Senior to be honored in our Shining Star Senior Night segment, please fill out the nomination form on our website KXLY.com. Click on sports, and the article at the top calling for nominations for Shining Star, and we will honor more Senior’s every day on Four News Now at 6 and 11.