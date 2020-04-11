Shining Star Senior Night: East Valley’s Cole Seamon and Jack Weidman, Kellogg’s Harley Duce

SPOKANE, Wash. – For tonight’s Shining Star Senior Night, we have two great athletes from East Valley, and a softball player from Kellogg High school.

Cole Seamon: An All-Great Northern League baseball player that pitches, and plays short stop, catcher and second base. Seamon is also an honor-roll student at East Valley.

Jack Weidman: Another EV Knight who’s an excellent runner and leader on the cross country and track team. Weidman will miss out on his final track and field season.

Harley Duce: A versatile softball player for the Kellogg Wildcats, Harley was nominated by her cousin Ali. She says Harley loves and cares about all of her teammates and coaches, plus she has a heart of gold.

