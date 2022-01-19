Shining Star: Christensen is a quiet leader at Post Falls

by Keith Osso

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls girls basketball team is near the top of the Inland Empire standings with just a couple weeks remaining in the regular season, one big reason is their Senior leadership. One of those Seniors leads by her actions and lets them do her talking, Hanna Christensen is this week’s Shining Star.

Christensen is a three sport athlete and still makes time to keep her perfect 4.0 GPA intact.

Don’t take her quiet appearance at face value, Christensen is as competitive as they come, and it shows in her athletics and academics.

If you would like to nominate a Shining Star, they have to be a Senior with a 3.5 GPA or higher, please let us know, send us a nomination to our e-mail address; sports@kxly.com,

