Sherry Lynn Walker

by Obituaries

Sherry Lynn Walker, 64, of Kellogg, ID, passed away on March 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and her dog, Rocky. Sherry was born on April 25, 1957 in Wallace, ID, a daughter of the late Everet Hunter and Nancy Taylor.

After high school, Sherry went on to receive her Associates Degree in technology. Throughout her life, she worked numerous jobs, but for the majority of the time she spent her days tending to her home and three sons.

Sherry enjoyed bowling, camping, and traveling all over. She had a love for lighthouses and sunflowers. Sherry was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking. But above all, she treasured time spent with her family.

Survivors include her three sons, Everet (Pamela) Camacho of Kellogg, ID, Paul (Erin) Walker of Kingston, ID, and Vincent (Samantha) Camacho of Kellogg, ID; 5 brothers, Clifford Hunter of California, Carl Hunter of Oregon, Steven Hunter of Kellogg, ID, Danny Hunter of Washington, and Ronald Hunter of Kellogg, ID; 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Sherry’s life will be held over Memorial Day weekend with a potluck luau, as she would have wanted. Her urn will be placed at Greenwood Cemetery in Kellogg. Memories of Sherry and messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Walker family with arrangements.

