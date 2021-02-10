Sheriff’s Office warns of scam messages threatening to kill victim if they do not pay

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scam text messages threatening to assassinate the recipient if they do not pay up.

First and foremost, the Sheriff’s Office says this is a scam — no one who receives these messages is in any actual danger.

The messages explain that the sender was hired to kill the recipient, but they have a conscience and would be willing to spare their life if the victim pays them an undisclosed amount of money.

“I’m very sorry for you,” the message reads, “it’s a pity that this is how your life is going to end as soon as you don’t comply.”

The Sheriff’s Office shared a screengrab of the full message, which is fraught with threats and typos. They urge people who get these texts or calls to never respond, and to immediately report them to the FTC or to Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.