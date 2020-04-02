Sheriff’s Office: Vandalism suspect led deputies on chase, pulled gun on Pullman officers

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COLFAX, Wash. — Authorities said a Blanchard man was arrested in Pullman after leading deputies on a car chase, foot chase and then pulling a gun on officer.

A Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputy were responding to a vandalism complaint at the Nisqually John Recreational Area south of Pullman around 7:30 p.m.

He saw the suspect vehicle speeding and attempted to pull it over. The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Dustin D. Pearson, reportedly took off and drove at 100 mph for eight miles. The deputy began to chase Pearson, but ended the pursuit as a safety precaution.

Pullman Police then responded to help. Pearson ran a stop sign and entered Pullman at 80 mph, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said Pearson veered off the road and collided with an embankment at the intersection of Wheat Ridge Drive and Old Wawawai Road.

Pearson then got out of the car and ran away toward apartments on Golden Hills Drive, deputies said.

Pullman officers found him and he reportedly pulled a loaded handgun. Authorities said Pearsen ran up a stairwell and tried to contact a resident who immediately called 911.

After 20 minutes, authorities convinced Pearson to surrender. He admitted he pointed the firearm at an officer in an attempt to get the police to shoot him.

Pearson was booked into jail for felony eluding, second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. An additional passenger in the car was cited and released for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

