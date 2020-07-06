Sheriff’s Office: Sister of stabbing victim attacked deputies during treatment

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect for allegedly stabbing a family member, then the victim’s sister reportedly attacked deputies when they tried to provide medical help.

Thursday evening, deputies in Spokane Valley responded to a stabbing at the Parkside at Mirabeau apartments, learning that a family dispute had turned violent and a man had stabbed a 45-year-old family member.

The suspect had fled the scene.

The alleged victim’s sister, 48-year-old Gretchen M. Wright, was with her when deputies arrived. The Sheriff’s Office says she was angry and hostile with responding deputies.

According to deputies, the alleged victim had been stabbed in the chest and blood was pooling in her lap. Deputies returned with their SWAT Medic bags and began life-saving treatment on the alleged victim.

Wright yelled at the deputies and even punched the one helping the alleged victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At one point, a small child entered from another room in the apartment, but when deputies told Wright to look after the child, they say she refused and continued yelling at them.

Fire and medical personnel arrived and took over treatment, and the suspect, 22-year-old Devin R. Dewmer, returned to the scene. Deputies de-escalated the situation and took Dewmer into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wright refused to answer medical questions from the Fire Department, and was becoming more aggressive with deputies when they returned to the apartment. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were concerned for the small child with Wright, and as they moved to grab her, she bit and kicked and swung at them.

The small child was moved to a safe location by another deputy, and Wright was arrested and booked for third-degree assault and obstructing an investigation. She was released the next day on her own recognizance.

Dewmer was booked for first-degree assault and his bond was set at $150,000.

The alleged victim is still in the hospital, but the Sheriff’s Office says she is in satisfactory condition.

