Sheriff’s office responding to collision between car and firetruck on Palouse Highway

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Firetruck and location where the car collided with it.

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to collision between a car and a firetruck on Palouse Hwy. near Valleyford, closing the highway.

The sheriff’s office said the crash occurred at around 7:25 p.m. on Friday night near Weger Rd. on the highway, involving a small car and a Spokane County Fire District 8 firetruck. Initial information indicates the car was traveling west on the highway when it crossed over the centerline and struck the side of the firetruck.

They said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries, but were not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the firetruck did not appear to be injured.

The highway is closed in both directions and traffic is being detoured using side roads.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

