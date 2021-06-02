Sheriff’s Office: Rathdrum man accidentally shoots himself in abdomen

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A Rathdrum man is believed to have accidentally shot himself in the abdomen Tuesday afternoon.

A release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Darren L. Lance, 41, was at a home on Trails End Road when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he talked to police. After conducting interviews with Lance and other witnesses, authorities said it appears the shooting was a “neglect discharge.”

No other people or bystanders were injured.

