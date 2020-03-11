Sheriff’s Office reunites elderly woman with family

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for helping reunite an elderly woman named ‘Barbara’ with her family.

Wednesday morning, a passerby found Barbara wandering around near Coulee Hite and Brooks Road, about 15 miles northwest of Spokane. She was walking with a cane and a grocery bag with a change of clothes, and appeared to be confused and disoriented.

The passerby brought her to the Spokane County Fire Station in north Spokane, where she was treated and brought to the hospital.

She told deputies her name was ‘Barbara,’ but could not provide any other identifying information. Deputies reached out to people in the area where Barbara was found, but no one knew who she was or where she lived.

Deputies were able to reunite Barbara with her family late Wednesday afternoon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.