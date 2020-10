Sheriff’s Office looking for two people connected to Rathdrum Super 1 theft

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two people connected to a theft at the Super 1 Foods in Rathdrum.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two left in a blue passenger car.

Detective Sullivan needs your assistance in identifying these two individuals. This is in regards to a theft at Super 1… Posted by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Anyone who can help identify these two are urged to call Detective Sullivan at (208) 446-2238.

