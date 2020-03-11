Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, vulnerable woman in Spokane Valley

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an elderly, vulnerable woman who went missing Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office received a missing person call near Bannen and Sprague, from a family member who reported that 65-year-old Bessie Cooper has not been home since 9:30 a.m. They said that common locations she visits were checked, but she was not there.

Missing Vulnerable Adult: Bessie Cooper Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate 65-year-old Bessie… Posted by Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

According to the Sheriff’s Office, her family says she needs to take medication, she has a history of dementia, and she has been aggressive in the past.

Cooper is described as an elderly white woman, standing around five-feet five-inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, and has short brown hair.

The Sheriff’s Office says they do not know what Cooper was wearing when she went missing.

If you have any information on Cooper’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.