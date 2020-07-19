Sheriff’s Office launches public safety campaign during ‘Paddle Safe Week’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Marine Enforcement Unit is launching a public safety campaign for safe paddling this week.

The Sheriff’s Office has declared July 19–25 as “Paddle Safe Week,” saying the campaign is designed to promote safety for people kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, half of all boating fatalities in the state since 2012 have involved paddlecraft. Capsizing and swamping are the leading types of accidents and drowning is the leading cause of death.

Most victims were not wearing life jackets, says the Sheriff’s Office.

“Paddlesports are very popular in our area due to our abundant waterways,” said Marine Enforcement Coordinator deputy James Ebel. “We want citizens to enjoy the water, but we want them to do it safely.”

The Sheriff’s Office recommends the following safety tips:

Get educated and take a course in paddling safety, learn the laws for local lakes and rivers

Always wear a properly fitted Coast Guard-approved life jacket

Carry essential safety gear and communication equipment, and always have a sound-producing device, such as a whistle

Check the weather, wind and wave forecasts, and heed any warnings

Protect against cold-water shock with a wetsuit, dry suit or clothing of synthetic materials

Avoid drugs and alcohol while operating any vessel

Be visible to other boaters with reflective tape, neon or contrasting colors, carry a light or use a flagpole

Let someone know where you plan to go before you go out on the water

Label your paddlecraft in case it goes missing, as it prevents searches from being launched if you can be contacted

