Sheriff’s Office identifies Spokane Valley deputy who shot, killed reckless driver on Sunday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the Spokane Valley deputy who fatally shot a reckless driver on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office identified deputy Thomas Walton, who has been a deputy since 2017. Walton is also a field training officer, instructor and SWAT Team member.

Walton was sent with other deputies to stop a pursuit of a reckless driver near Valleyway and Mullan on Sunday evening. One officer tried to use his patrol car to stop the driver, but it failed. The driver then allegedly started driving toward Walton and another deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office says Walton shot the driver, which ended the pursuit. The deputies went to provide medical aid, but the man, identified later as 41-year-old Nicholas Kaussaen, died from his injuries.

Walton has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation of the incident.

