Sheriff’s Office identifies final victims in Lake Coeur d’Alene plane collision

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has identified all the victims of the plane collision over Lake Coeur d’Alene last week.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old David Sorenson was on the Brook Sea Plane with pilot Neil Lunt, Sean Fredrickson, and Fredrickson’s three children. There were only two people aboard the Cessna: 66-year-old Jay Cawley and 61-year-old Kelly Kreeger.

With victims recovered and identified, the investigation into the cause of the crash is being handled by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Recovery of the planes will be conducted by two insurance companies, then they will hand their findings over to NTSB, as well.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is unknown when recovery efforts will continue.

