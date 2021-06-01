Sheriff’s Office addresses viral TikTok video from Moses Lake boat fire

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Tuesday addressing a viral video that appears to show boaters harassing someone on Moses Lake, shortly before their own vessel caught fire, forcing them to swim to safety.

This video was shared on the popular app TikTok Sunday and has since gone viral. The video appears to show boaters flying a pride flag, while another boat circles around them with the occupants flipping them off. Shortly after, that same boat caught fire, forcing the boaters into the water.

The person who posted the video said they were harassed for flying the pride flag, and called the boat catching fire “karma.” They also claimed they helped the people out of the water and onto their boat.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of the video and are trying to contact the person who posted the video, as well as anyone else on board.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to conduct interviews and gather more information in the following days.

